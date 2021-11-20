Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.69

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 3900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

