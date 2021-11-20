Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

