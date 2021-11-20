Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
