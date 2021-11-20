Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.