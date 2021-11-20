Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

