Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PHUN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

