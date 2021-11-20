PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Up 27.5% in October

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 78.7% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

