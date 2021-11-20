Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,009. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

