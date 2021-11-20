Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.78). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSPR. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.