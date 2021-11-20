Piper Sandler Cuts Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $2.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

