Piper Sandler Increases Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $35.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.43.

EDR stock opened at 29.34 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

