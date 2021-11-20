Piper Sandler Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $352.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $352.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.10.

GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

