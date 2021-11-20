Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.54 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,045.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

