Piscataqua Savings Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

