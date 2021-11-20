Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

