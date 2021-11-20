Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $175,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

