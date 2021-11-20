Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PICC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

NYSE:PICC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.