Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,862,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

