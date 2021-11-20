PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

