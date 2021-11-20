PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

