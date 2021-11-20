Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Plexus worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $91.19 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

