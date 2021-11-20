Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $81.83 or 0.00137895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $133,677.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00222047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.