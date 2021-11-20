Polytrade Price Up 52.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $6.58 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polytrade has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,011 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

