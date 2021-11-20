Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.20 or 0.00022879 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $39.17 million and $2.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

