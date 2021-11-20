Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

PTLO stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. 1,509,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,493. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

