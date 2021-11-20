Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.22, but opened at $49.59. Portillos shares last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 28,618 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTLO. Loop Capital began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.