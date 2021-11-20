Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.04% of Precision BioSciences worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

