Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
PFD opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £895.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.40.
About Premier Foods
