Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.79 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.