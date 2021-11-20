Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE PBH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

