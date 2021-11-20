Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 176,800 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

