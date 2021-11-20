Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.14 Million Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 247.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PLRX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

