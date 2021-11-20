Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000.

NYSE ELAT opened at $49.18 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

