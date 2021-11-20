Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $309.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $310.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

