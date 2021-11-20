Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,185,685 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Nuance Communications worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

