Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,190 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

