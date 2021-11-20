Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.39. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,961. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

