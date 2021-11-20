Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 3,217,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

