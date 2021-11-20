Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.
PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Progyny by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
