Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Progyny by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.