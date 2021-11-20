Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $57.28. 6,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
