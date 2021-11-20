Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $57.28. 6,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

