Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $57.28. 6,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Progyny alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 35.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Progyny by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.