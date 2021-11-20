Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $20.66 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $376,568.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00113005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005490 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,785,257,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,166,229 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

