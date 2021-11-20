Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 351,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.