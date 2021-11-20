Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

PRVB opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

