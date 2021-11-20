Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PFS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $25.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

