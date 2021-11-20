ProximaX (XPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,537.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $63,537.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

