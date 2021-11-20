Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,758 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

