Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.12 and a 52 week high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

