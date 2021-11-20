Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ferro worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

