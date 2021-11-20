Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

