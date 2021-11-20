Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,818,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

